Try again, again, and again

Like sun rays on the grains

Sly again, again, and again

Like the ideas in our brains

Fry again, again, and again

Like cakes in the frying pan

Ply again, again, and again

As the soft music of my fan

Fly again, again, and again

As the bird with wingspans

Cry again, again, and again

As babies in long lifespans

Dry again, again, and again

As the latter rains on trains

Sky again, again, and again

Like the storm on the plains