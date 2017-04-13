How to Invest in Anambra: 31st Edition of Anambra Scorecard Focuseson ANSIPPA and the Anambra International Airport City Project

With the recent flag off of the construction of an international airport city in Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area by Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra State, the vision to make the now safest State in Nigeria the first choice investment destination and a hub for commercial activities is being actualized.

The multi billion dollar airport city project is for the development, under a Build, Operate, Manage & Transfer (BOMT) arrangement of an Airport City (Aerotropolis) comprising an International Cargo Airport and an aviation fuel dump where aircrafts will fly in to refuel with the following facilities:

Two runways, passenger and VIP terminal, taxiways and aprons, fire station, control building and towers, aviation fuel dispensing facilities, airport cargo sheds, aircraft maintenance hanger, five star airport hotel and conference center, aviation training and services buildings, airport multilevel car parks, airport recreational areas, international mega shopping mall, luxury retail shopping, China wholesale depots, emergency service centers, industrial business park, etc.

The new airport project being widely applauded from within and outside the State due to its uniqueness is just one of the numerous investments valued over $7.2bn attracted within just 3 years of the present administration through the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, ANSIPPA.

ANSIPPA, being a one stop shop for investors run by seasoned professionals, fast tracks investment in Anambra by simplifying the process and helping quality investors to key into the prevailing socially stable and business-friendly environment in the State... Kudos to #ObianoEffect!

Thus, with us on the 31st Edition of Anambra Scorecard is Chief Joe Billy Ekwunife, the MD/CEO of ANSIPPA, and we shall be discussing the topic, "ANSIPPA and the Anambra International Airport City Project."

Here's your opportunity to know more about the new airport project! What are the opportunities? How can you participate and benefit from the project? Also, how to invest in Anambra State… Find Out!!!

