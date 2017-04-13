Fountain University Advocates Regular Exercise For Body Fitness

The Staff and Students of Fountain University in Osogbo, Osun State yesterday engaged in a fitness exercise aimed at sensitizing the public about the importance of good health.

Students and staff of the University trooped out in their large numbers and trekked 20 kilometres for fitness purposes.

The endurance trek was meant to sensitize the public on how to maintain physical fitness and health.

The fitness trek which set out from the university campus spanned through ring road to the popular Olaiya junction and had a break at the Correspondents' Chapel of Journalists, where the University's Chairman Sports Committee Prof. AbdulAzeez Lawal briefed newsmen and was terminated at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo.

Prof. Lawal said the the fitness trek is an annual event which is meant to improve agility and sound health.

He added that the public need to be sensitized on the need to exercise regularly, saying, people died unnoticed because they are not active.

His words, "This is an annual event and last year, we went through Olaiya junction back to the school but this year, we want to extend it to oke-fia junction from where we will go back to school."

"We want our students as well as our staff to be active. Healthy body brings up healthy mind, healthy mind makes students do a lot of good reading.

"Despite the fact that we have a lot of sporting activities in the university, some of the students do not engage in it. Since our students are able to participate in this, we want the public to join us as we are interested in their physical fitness and health."