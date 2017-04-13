The knotted structures of the heart

The enumerated soul term buggies

The grinning garden's brotherhood

Booed the booted billboard of bliss

With dark dummy decimals of wars

Life as a toe in the raging sea's foot

Stepped on the woe hawking wares

Like wildfires dancing in the forests

To seduce the tears-inducing ashes

And bridge the bold dashes on exits

The rocky temperament of the heart

Is an organ in the paws of bare bear

The ruinous template on the tea cup

The knotted structures of the throats

Witnessed our networking weakness