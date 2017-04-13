If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Poem | 13 April 2017 09:43 CET

The Rocky Temperament Of The Heart

Source: Mr. Adeola Ikuomola

The knotted structures of the heart
The enumerated soul term buggies
The grinning garden's brotherhood
Booed the booted billboard of bliss
With dark dummy decimals of wars
Life as a toe in the raging sea's foot
Stepped on the woe hawking wares
Like wildfires dancing in the forests
To seduce the tears-inducing ashes
And bridge the bold dashes on exits
The rocky temperament of the heart
Is an organ in the paws of bare bear
The ruinous template on the tea cup
The knotted structures of the throats
Witnessed our networking weakness


