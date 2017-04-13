Violence Disrupts Tompolo’s 46th Birthday

BEVERLY HILLS, April 12, (THEWILL) – Violence erupted at the 46th birthday lecture of ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, on Wednesday when factional groups of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), engaged each other a gun fight.

Followers of Tompolo, who has been in hiding since 2015, had put the lecture to celebrate him invited a renowned professor of English Literature, Professor Godini Darah, to discuss peace in the Niger Delta.

However, a few minutes after Professor Darah delivered his lecture titled: 'Niger Delta Struggle and The Question of Ethnic Identity', the atmosphere became charged.

THEWILL gathered that violence began when two leaders of the two factions of the IYC; the Eric Omare camp and the recently inaugurated Peretubo Oweilami camp met at the event.

Omare, who arrived at the event earlier, had been seated with some of the Executive Council members of his camp before the leaders of the Oweilami faction arrived.

The members of the Omare faction, who identified Oweilami and his entourage, tried to prevent him from entering the hall of the event which escalated into a free for all scuffle involving the use of all manners of weapons, including guns, axes and broken bottles.

Some of the men involved in the fracas gained access into the hall which made everyone scamper for safety. The riotous atmosphere was later quelled after about 40 minutes by the law enforcement agents on guard duty.