Efcc Raids Adoke’s Kano Residence

BEVERLY HILLS, April 12, (THEWILL) – Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have raided the Kano residence of former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Muhammad Bello Adoke.

The former Minister, Muhammad Bello Adoke served during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan and is battling in court to prevent the EFCC from arresting him over the controversial $1.2billion Malabu Oil deal.

Reports indicate that fully armed EFCC officers stormed his residence located at number 3, Alu Avenue in Nassarawa GRA, Kano and raided the entire residence in an operation which started at about 12.00 noon and lasted for two hours.

The wife of the former minister had left the residence a few hours before the EFCC operatives arrived.

The operatives raided the house, searched rooms, roofing ceiling and water tanks of the residence but it could not be established if anything was recovered as efforts made to contact the media officer of the EFCC in Kano, Idris Nadabo, yielded no results.

THEWILL recalls that Adoke's residence at The Hague, Nerthelands, was searched earlier in the year but only $50 and €60 in coins were found.