General Electric Partners Ibom Power To Increase Capacity By 480mw

​Board Chairman, Engr. Etido Inyang with Board Members and Representatives of General Electric (GE) during the meeting

In line with the cardinal vision of Governor Udom Emmanuel for massive industrialization of Akwa Ibom State, General Electric (GE) has proposed to add 480MW to the current 191MW capacity of Ibom power plant using a fast track power technology.

The Board Chairman of Ibom Power Company Limited (IPC), Engr. Etido Inyang, who received the GE delegation said that the project was coming at a good time considering that IPC’s expansion license will expire in May next year.

GE initially proposed to add about 240MW to 360MW however, the Board Chairman requested that the capacity should be increased to 480MW to actualize the vision of Governor Udom Emmanuel for Akwa Ibom State to be a power hub for the industrialization of the state.

Speaking on the project, GE’s Senior Commercial Manager, Okpoyo Willie said the fast track power technology works like a ‘plug and play’ with minimal site work. He said it is currently being implemented in Afam power plant where 240MW will be added in the next 2 months.

Okpoyo said that the economic impact of the fast track power project in Afam community is the provision of 1000 direct and indirect employment while several other businesses have sprung up in the community.

“GE’s technical team have embarked on inspection tour at Ibom power plant site in Ikot Abasi and discovered that IPC possesses the fundamental requirements for the implementation of the fast track power project” he said.

He added that Ibom power’s landmass is adequate; there is sufficient gas supply from Seven Energy while the evacuation corridor will be the 240MW 132kV double circuit line from Ikot Abasi to Ikot Ekpene via Ekparakwa which is 90% complete.

Okpoyo said part of the 480MW will be evacuated to the national grid while a portion will be reserved to be utilized in Akwa Ibom state based an agreement between Akwa Ibom State Government, NBET and PHEDC.

Also at the meeting with IPC Board Members were the Executive Director, GE Group, Joyce Wigwe, Senior Sales Manager, Vicent Ozoude and GE Power Lead, Goodluck Enimakpokpo.