OGYPEDI To Partner With Kaduna State Government To Train 1,000 Youths In ICT

The National Executive of the Organisation For Global Youth Peace, Empowerment And Development Initiative (OGYPEDI) while in its 3 days working visit to KADUNA State paid a courtesy visit on governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai on wednesday.El-Rufia who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths Sports and Culture Hon. Daniel Amuze Danauta and his team in his office.

During the interactive meeting with the commissioner and his team,the North West coordinator of OGYPEDI Amb.Mark Patrick Ayasal who spoke on behalf of the National coordinator of the group Mr Japhet Omene,was the leader of the OGYPEDI delegation that visited the governor.Mr Ayasal commended the Hon. Commissioner for his visionary and exemplary leadership which has been felt through various programs and key intervention of the ministry under his watch.

The organisation also applauded governor el-Rufai for his achievements so far ever since is assumption of office as the Executive Governor of Kaduna state.

While addressing the delegation, the Hon.Daniel Amuze Danauta lauded OGYPEDI for its initiative and programs geared towards the sustenance of Peace in the country,youth empowerment and the over all development of Kaduna state and Nigeria at large.He went further to thank OGYPEDI for the visit and the role the organisation is playing in championing peace,youth empowerment and advocacy for good governance.

The commissioner rounded off by expressing his ministry readiness to support and partner with OGYPEDI on various areas of developmental and capacity building projects.