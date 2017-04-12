Court Remands Men Over Alleged Theft, Murder

An Osogbo Magistrate court, Osun State, presided over by Magistrate Habibat Basiru has ordered that three men be remanded at Ilesa prison custody over alleged theft and murder.

The accused persons include Afolabi Ramoni aged 32, Shina Adeoye aged 31 and Shina Muyideen aged 27.

The police prosecutor, Mereti Wilson told the court that on the 17th of May, 2016 at Delightsome Hotel, Osogbo, the three accused persons stole the sum of N5,000,000 from one Olalekan Ogunranti.

Wilson added that the trio also killed Olalekan Ogunranti by cutting his head off with a machete.

He explained that the offences committed by the trio are contrary to and punishable under sections 324, 419 and 516 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

He said the offences are also contrary to sections 316, 383(1) and punishable under sections 319(1) and 390(9) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The plea of the accused persons was not taken.

In her ruling, Magistrate Habibat Basiru ordered that the three accused persons be remanded at the Ilesa prison custody pending when their case will be filed in a court with proper jurisdiction.

She added that a duplicate of the case be filed to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP)'s office for legal advise and adjourned the case till the 7th of June, 2017.