Man gets 6 months jail term over N14,500 theft

A Magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State presided over by Magistrate Habibat Basiru has sentenced a 29-year old man, Mustapha Hammed to six months imprisonment over alleged burglary and theft.

Police prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun briefed the court that the accused person allegedly broke into the office of one Adebayo Olusegun of Act Deco Interior Furniture Nigeria Limited, Osogbo on the 9th of April, 2017 and stole the sum of N14,500.

He explained that the offence committed is contrary to and punishable under sections 390 and 412 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

In his plea, the accused person pleaded guilty of the charge levelled against him.

His counsel, Barrister Jones Promise while praying the court to be lenient in its judgment, explained that the accused person deeply regrets his action and is remorseful.

He added that the accused person is a first time offender and did not waste the time of the court before admitting his offence.

In her judgment, Magistrate Basiru sentenced the accused person to six months imprisonment with a fine option of N10,000.

The accused person was however unable to pay the fine option and was led to spend his jail term at the Ilesa prison custody.