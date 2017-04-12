Police arraign man for stealing BB phone in Osun

The Osun State police command on Wednesday arraigned a 28-year old man, John Stephen before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing a BlackBerry phone.

Police prosecutor, Ajayi Sunday told the court that the accused person stole the phone on the 9th of March, 2017 at Ajegunle area in Osogbo.

He explained that the phone which is property of one Azeez Kamarudeen, valued N50,000.

He also added that the offence committed by Stephen is contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 390(9) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty of the charge and his counsel, Barrister Okobe Najite also prayed the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Habibat Basiru granted the accused person the bail of N50,000 with two sureties in like form and adjourned the case till the 3rd of May, 2017.