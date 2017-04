The moon returned

her classified heart

to the gracious sea

like fresh rainbows

born as chameleon

coloured consoling

the weeping clouds

The moon executed

her lightship agenda

upon thick darkness

like the tune of unity

keyed abreast peace

bedrocking harmony

upon the soft beams

The moon teleloaded

some galaxy branded

softwares in the skies

as kit time pregnancy

borne by stars for sun

to shun the paled son

cast as the broken urn