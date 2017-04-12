Governor. Umahi Has Demonstrated High Level Of Courage By Leading South-East Governors On The Legitimate Quest For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu

Last week, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) conveyed “thanks" to the South east governors forum led by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, over the governors' latest decision to meet President Buhari to demand release of its leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu.

The governors, who took the decision during their meeting in Enugu on Sunday, 2nd April, 2017 promised to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter, as soon as possible. Apparently, the stand taken by the governors sums up the dominant sentiment of every average Ibo man.

Reacting on the governors’ decision, MASSOB leader, Mr. Uchenna Madu expressed happiness that the governors of the zone had risen from their slumber on issues concerning the interest and survival of their people, advising the governors to match their words with action.

With the latest stand of the Igbo governors, MASSOB has become more optimistic that the next court appearance of Nnamdi Kanu and others would lead to jubilation in Igbo land.

Governor Umahi on whose wings the pronouncement was made definitely demonstrated high level of courage by leading the governors on the legitimate quest for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

As the chairman of the forum, his voice is on top of that of other Nigerians ringing out with passion, calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu and others who committed no crime against the government of

Nigeria.

The prolonged detention of the IPOB leaders has sparked wide spread condemnation, even among non-Ibos. Prominent Igbo leaders under the auspices of Nzuko Umunna, not long ago, visited leader of the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, demanding his immediate release by the federal government, failure of which they threatened to drag the federal government to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, Netherlands.

The group’s demand came amid public outcry by prominent Igbo leaders of an orchestrated plan by the authorities to witch-hunt the Igbo nation, including the brutal killing of agitators from the South-east.

The pan-Igbo group with diaspora connection, made of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Prof. Pat Utomi, Dr Ferdinard Agu, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu; Law Mefor, Rev. Fr. C. Jude, Udenta Udenta, Ebere Onwudiwe, Emeka Ugwu-Oju, Tony Nnadi, Sam Amadi, Innocent Chukwuma A, Collins Ugwu, Andy Wabali, among others, insisted on the release of Kanu as the only means to true national reconciliation, or the group may resort to approaching “the ICC, if it becomes necessary.”

The Sunday meeting of the governors,among other things, was also, convened for leaders of the zone to collectively deliberate and find urgent, practical but lasting solutions to the myriad of socio-economic and political problems besetting our region and which have direct bearing on the well-being and welfare of our teaming people, and how it can positively impact the progress, development, prosperity, peace, security and stability of the Ibos and, by extension, Nigeria.

It is instructive that this wind of change is coming less than two months after the baton of leadership was transferred to Engr. David Nweze Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, to head the forum. Judging by his antecedents, it is evident that the uburu born politician is quite passionate about the igbo cause. His pronouncement is born solely of drive for liberation of our race and never a gimmick intended whatsoever to attract unnecessary attention.

Some leaders are born at the right time of their lives, that is indeed a valid reason why they exists to serve in the first place. A few, like Engr. Umahi, are born before their time. The difference between these classification of leaders therefore is ability to live ahead of their generation with epoch making ideas. From a personal working relationship, I can narrate the audacity with which the governor brought the future to governance.

Shortly after assuming office as governor of his state, he was courageous enough to take on prebendal politicians who survive only through exaggerated contracts and ridiculous claims of fallacious work existing only in their thieving heads. He quickly got himself a platoon of enemies. Most of them left his party to lend strength to the opposition. They hoped to heave him off the saddle of leadership for a simpleton at their whims end. He has however held firm against their hate to wave his litany of developmental strides. His mantra for leadership is to turn the fortunes of his subjects for good, which he did through projects, reduction of school fees, prompt payments of salaries, payments of pensions and gratuities, provision of social securities amongst myriads of achievements.

It was therefore not surprising that he scurried Ebonyi state to the zenith in agriculture from the least poor in the country. Though corrupt politicians tested his style of governance, his vision stood against the tempestuous wave of opposition within and outside his party platform.

Every indication points to him as the right man to set the Igbo race on a track towards success in an era where a renewed pro Biafra agitation is gaining speed. From his antecedents, it is clear that Umahi does not play the politics of sentiment. He is fearless and has a track record of getting things done. The region looks forward to tapping from the priceless experiences, vast knowledge and eternal wisdom of Ebonyi governor.

In the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the lie can never overcome truth no matter how good it sounds or looks. Evil cannot overcome good and darkness cannot overcome light. It does not matter how long evil stems in the land, light must surely shine.