General News | 12 April 2017 10:10 CET

Delta Speaker Mourns Tony Grey

By Henry Ovie Ebireri

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, on Wednesday described the death of veteran musician, Tony Grey, as a terrible blow to the music industry and Nigerians in general.

Igbuya in an emotional statement in Asaba expressed sadness over the demise of the talented and charismatic singer, song writer, arranger and instrumentalist.

“Tony Grey was a good singer, a genius, a respected entertainer and a gift to music lovers” he said.

Reflecting with sadness about Grey’s last days on earth, particularly the conditions he went through, Igbuya urged the three tiers of government to give priority attention to the development of the creative industry.

“The music community will miss the generous spirit and unparallel talent of the Ozimba of Africa” he said.

Igbuya urged Deltans, home and abroad, to be their brother’s keeper.

“My heart goes to Tony Grey’s family, friends and all the people that he touched. My heart also goes out to the good people of Ndokwa East “.

“The Delta State House of Assembly will continue to support the creative industry through appropriate legislations” he promised.

Tony Grey will be remembered for his humour and interesting lyrics that made his songs the favorite of so many Nigerians.


