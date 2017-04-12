Osinbajo Declares Support For Magu As Long As Buhari Finds Him Fit

BEVERLY HILLS, April 11, (THEWILL) – Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that he is fully in support of Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Osinbajo made this known at the presidential villa in Abuja during an interview with journalists revealing that President Muhammadu Buhari did not find the indictment by the Department of State Services (DSS) as a strong reason to replace Magu.

THEWILL recalls that Magu had had a running battle with the DSS which had recommended against his confirmation by the Senate saying he was unfit to lead the EFCC which led to his rejection by the senateon two different occasions based on the report of the DSS.

Osinbajo revealed that the President choose to hear Magu's own account, based on the allegations by the DSS, after which he felt convinced to retain him adding that the President could have prevented the DSS report if he wanted to.

“We should commend the president for not interfering with what the DSS said. The DSS came up with a report and the man who was accused refuted it,” he said.

“He explains and gives a reason. When that happened, the president looked at what Magu said and what the DSS wrote and he said 'I am satisfied with what Magu said'.

“He then decided to retain Magu as the nominee for EFCC. I don't see any reason why that should be contested. The president has not interfered with what the DSS said. If he wanted to interfere, he would have ordered the DSS to keep quiet. He didn't do that, but he said 'I don't think the DSS report is meritorious enough to withdraw his nomination.'

“The president reserves the right to say, 'this is who I want'. I'm fully in support of Magu as the EFCC chairman just as the president is.”

“You see the American example, there are various reports. People come up with all sorts of things. Look at Jeff Sessions (US attorney-general) for instance, there were many reports. Some accused him of being racist, some of this and that, but he is in office today.

“It is up to the senate to make their judgement, and it is up to us say what we want to do. If our candidate is rejected, we can rep-resent him. No law says we can't rep-resent him. And again, there is the other argument, whether or not we need to present him for confirmation and that's a compelling argument from Femi Falana.

“His argument is that under the constitution, section 171, and if you look at that section, it talks about the appointments that the president can make. They include appointments of ministers, ambassadors and heads of agencies such as the EFCC. In that same section 171, the constitution rightly said that certain appointments must go to the senate such as ministerial and ambassadorial appointments.

“Those of heads of agencies like the EFCC do not have to go to the senate. That's what the constitution says. But the EFCC act, which of course as you know is inferior, says that EFCC chairman should go to the senate for confirmation.

“I am sure that even a pocket book lawyer knows that when a legislation conflicts with constitution, it's the constitution that prevails. I agree with Mr Falana that there was no need in the first place to have sent Magu's name to the senate, but we did so and it was rejected by the senate, but I believe that it can be rep-resented.

“I don't think there is anything wrong about the fact that senate has rejected him. Senate has acted in its own wisdom to say 'No, we don't want him', and we can say, 'This is our candidate, we like the gentleman and we want him to continue.”