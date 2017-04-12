Ekow Mensah Hosts The 1st Igniting Dreams Conference

On what would be a celebration of his 10 years of promoting entrepreneurship, impacting lives and igniting dreams of young people across Africa, Ekow Mensah, Chairman of Ekow Mensah Investments and Founder & CEO of The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) is set to host the first edition of his Igniting Dreams Conference which is expected to be hosted across Africa.

The conference which comes off on Saturday 15th April, 2017 also doubles as his 35th birthday celebration. It will come off at the British Council auditorium in Accra and is expected to host hundreds of young people who will be empowered and coached to relentlessly pursue their dreams through various activities scheduled for the conference.

In an interaction with Ekow Mensah, the host of the conference, he mentioned that the Igniting Dreams Conference has come to stay and it is a major part of his Igniting Dreams Project that aims at equipping and supporting over 1 million youth across Africa in their quest to pursue their big dreams and contribute to the development of the African continent into a global super power. He further stated that Africa’s greatest asset is its human capital and his Igniting Dreams Project will intentionally and consistently develop the youth to be Skillful, Entrepreneurial and Buoyant.

These Skillful, Entrepreneurial and Buoyant youth he refers to as #IDTorchBearers will each have a mandate to transfer their knowledge and provide support to at least 12 other individuals known as their #IDCircleof12. This is the Igniting Dreams Peer Mentorship Program which is part of the Igniting Dreams Conference Sustainability plan.

By all standards, the Igniting Dreams Conference is set to revolutionize the dreams of participants and energize them with essential resources to guarantee their success in life, business and relationship.

About Ekow Mensah

Named amongst the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians and 60 Young Leaders in Ghana by CocaCola, Ekow Mensah is a serial entrepreneur who has developed a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Startup & SME markets, both as a practitioner and a multiple business owner.

Ekow is the Chairman of the Ekow Mensah Investments (EMI), a private equity firm headquartered in Ghana with investments in Multimedia, Construction, Retail, Finance, Education and IT. Noteworthy amongst EMI’s investments are IConceptsPR, York Construction & Investments, Trade Hub Limited, Privateline Services, Ekow Mensah Consulting and Ekow Mensah Photography.

Ekow is also the Founder & currently the CEO of The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE), an award winning entrepreneurship & business development support services social enterprise that seeks among other things to assist African entrepreneurs to build sustainable and globally competitive indigenous businesses. TANOE, being self-funded for the past 7 years, currently runs 9 flagship projects including GirlEmpowered, WomanRising, The Startup Network, The SME Network and Student & Youth Entrepreneurs’ Network (SYENet), TANOEmoney, TANOEmedia, TANOEhub and TANOEinstitute. TANOE in partnership with Premium Bank also manages the HelpStation Project.

Ekow is a British Council independent facilitator and an international Intercultural consultant for Dwellworks in USA.

Read more about Ekow on www.ekowmensah.com