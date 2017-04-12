Igbimo Odo Yoruba Congratulates Chief Ayo Adebanjo on 89th Birthday

Pan Yoruba Youth organization, Igbimo Odo Yoruba, has congratulated the front line Nationalist and Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo on the celebration of his 89th birthday.

In a statement in Lagos by its Convener, Olufemi Lawson, the group described Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who is one of the oldest surviving lieutenant of the late Sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as a dogged and courageous fighter, a passionate Leader, Dedicated Leader and true patriot of the Yoruba nation, with uncommon wisdom of an astute manager of men and materials.

Recalling Pa Adebanjo's role in the struggle for the enthronement of Democracy in Nigeria, Lawson affirmed that the name of the elder statesman, has been written in gold and his contribution remains indelible, for generations yet unborn to read about.

“The Igbimo Odo Yoruba, join the teeming millions of Yoruba people, both at and diaspora, to celebrate this icon of democracy, an uncommon Leader, and true symbol of the Yoruba race, as he clocked 89, our prayer is that God in His infinite mercy would continue to bless, keep and strengthen you, as you continue in your untiring commitment towards the actualization of a Nation, that was the dream of our founding fathers, particularly our own sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, whose ideology, you have sustained till date." the statement read.