General News | 12 April 2017 08:19 CET

Edo plans power boost, industrialisation

By Olabode Emmanuel

Pursuant to his promise to upswing power supply in Edo State to a 24-hr facility in 6 months, Governor Godwin Obaseki has revealed that his administration would take advantage of its connectivity to 9 power stations to address epileptic power supply and industrialise the state.

This was as he received the General Manager of Benin Region of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Eng. Victor Adewunmi on a courtesy visit to the Edo State Government House on Tuesday.

The governor described the general manager’s visit as an opportunity for both the state government and the company to come to a compromise and that information provided by the company would enable the government pursue the issue of electricity supply in a multi-factor dimension.

Describing electricity as key in the industrialisation process of his administration drive, Governor Obaseki urged the company to work towards timely installation of its facility at Auchi in the northern part of the state to enhance the take-off the state’s fertilizer blending plant.

Continuing, he revealed that the state government would also enforce the law to checkmate the activities of vandals of electricity facilities in the state.

Meanwhile, Adewunmi urged the governor to take advantage of the power transmission infrastructure and the presence of the company to beef up electricity for the state.

He said that the major challenge confronting the company in the state was vandalism of electricity infrastructure by indigent youths, calling on communities to see to the protection of electricity facilities in their domains.


