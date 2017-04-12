Imo Deputy Governor Meets Adeosun Over Ramp...

In its bid to improve economic activities especially in the agro bases sector, Imo Government is in partnership with World Bank through its Project, 'Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP)', to achieve its set goal.

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere made this remark shortly after what he described as a crucial meeting with Hon. Minister of Finance, Hon. Kemi Adeosun at the Office of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja.

Prince Madumere who said the meeting was at the instance of the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha disclosed that the meeting with Minister of Finance was with a view to strengthening other areas of importance towards realising the Project.

He however stressed the importance of the project, which will bring to reality the agenda of the Government to construct rural roads for accessibility and easy transportation of human and produces. He further hinted that the project will aid Farmers, Agricultural Development and Agribusiness, which are necessary for food production, job creation and wealth creation for the State and Nigeria at large.

It will be recalled that Governor Okorocha has done over twenty kilometers of road in each of the local government areas in Imo State. This Project will go a long way to complementing the effort of the Governor.

Earlier in her response, the Minister assured Imo Deputy Governor the readiness of the Ministry of Finance to play its role to achieving the goal of making life better for the Rural dwellers in Imo State through RAMP, which will open up all the Major Rural Roads in the State.

Meanwhile, Imo Deputy Governor went in company of Hon. Obinna Mbata and Hon. Emma Ibediro who are Commissioners of Finance and Local Government & Rural Development respectively with State Coordinator of RAMP, Engr. John Uzor.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Imo State on Media

