BREAKING: Whistleblower Exposes N4bn In Bank Belonging Former Niger State Deputy Governorship Candidate

A tip-off by a whistle blower on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, led to another discovery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of a staggering sum of N4 billion suspected to be proceeds of crime, said EFCC’s spokesman Wilson Uwujaren.

“Investigations as to the owner of the funds revealed that the money belongs to a former deputy governorship candidate in Niger State,” he said in a statement without disclosing his name.

“The suspect uses the names of two companies– Katah Property & Investment Limited and Sadiq Air Travel Agency- in laundering the funds.

“Each of the company has N2billion fixed in its deposit account domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank.

“The suspected owner of the account and the account officer are currently on the run,” the statement read.