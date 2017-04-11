The moon and the stars prevailed

With ethnic and ethnical energies

The broad lighter returned to birth

Over the night crawling brokerage

The ray reigned with his compeers

Like fuel partying in the fire flames

Thunder clouds delivered cargoes

Empowering the mammoth maids

Firearms danced nude in the cities

Celebrating acute moral wreckage

Mordern mourning prevailed on us

Like the waves yelling at the shore

What is our mission for our vision?

We swim in blood like fish in ponds

Our crippled ribs seek for the cages

And our twisted intestines birth rats