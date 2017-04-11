Our Mission For Our Vision
The moon and the stars prevailed
With ethnic and ethnical energies
The broad lighter returned to birth
Over the night crawling brokerage
The ray reigned with his compeers
Like fuel partying in the fire flames
Thunder clouds delivered cargoes
Empowering the mammoth maids
Firearms danced nude in the cities
Celebrating acute moral wreckage
Mordern mourning prevailed on us
Like the waves yelling at the shore
What is our mission for our vision?
We swim in blood like fish in ponds
Our crippled ribs seek for the cages
And our twisted intestines birth rats