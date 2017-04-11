Anchore Borrowers Programme: Team Takes Delivery Of Fertilizers, Chemicals, Seedlings To Amai

The Permanent Secretary (PS), Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources Sir Austin Oghoro has charged farmers to take advantage of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Anchor Borrowers (ABP), while commending them on their patience so far.

Speaking at Amai recently when the project monitoring team of the ABP visited Amai to distribute fertilizers, chemicals, and seedlings supplied by NwaEbudo Agro feed company to 11 cooperative farmers, Oghoro disclosed that as one of the facilitator of the Anchor programme, the mandate was on him to see that the long expected take off characterized by supplying of inputs to farmers after a strenuous verification exercise by the project monitoring team chaired by Mr. Matthew Badaiki, becomes a success.

According to him, with a view to improve and boost the Agricultural system in the state while maintaining that government on its part is doing everything possible to provide adequate support and environment to ensure the success of Anchor in the state.

“It is no longer business as usual, these farmers have waited for a long time close to one year now, I commend the PMT team and especially the farmers for their patience, this shows the seriousness of Anchor now that the take-off programme has commenced. I therefore urged all genuine farmers to take advantage of this programme, see it as their own business with all seriousness so that at harvesting, the yield will be of a quality standard as this will help to eradicate poverty”.