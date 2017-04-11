Love One Another, Ukah Enjoins Deltans

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has enjoined Deltans to radiate love in all that they do in their daily lives by showing love to one another.

Mr. Ukah gave the advice Monday in his office in Asaba during a brief ceremony organized by members of staff in the ministry and it's parastatals to mark his birthday anniversary.

With love, he said, we can build a robust, healthy, strong and peaceful society where sustainable development would thrive to the glory of God, adding that he was tremendously overwhelmed with joy to see members of staff in his ministry celebrating his birthday for him.

“I am overwhelmed with joy to see members of staff in my ministry celebrating my birthday for me; I am particularly delighted to note that nobody has been forced to show me love as they celebrated with me from their mind”, Mr. Ukah stated.

Speaking further, the Commissioner, who was highly elated, said “as you honour me, God will also make people to honour you”, pointing out that Deltans should continue to promote love and oneness.

While thanking God for the life of the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr. Ukah reminded Deltans of the essence of Easter celebration which is around the corner, adding that they should reflect on the doctrines of Jesus Christ who, he said, was the reason for the season.

Earlier in his brief remarks, the acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Paul Osahor, disclosed that the ceremony was organized by staff in the ministry to celebrate with the commissioner on the unique occasion of his birthday.

Also speaking, the Controller of Prisons, Delta State Command, Mr. Alex Odita, who is a friend of the commissioner, said that he was excited to see staff of the ministry celebrating the birthday anniversary of their boss.

He therefore applauded them for the show of love towards the commissioner, pointing out that they should sustain the gesture.

The Director of Printing in the Ministry, Mr. Lucky Omokiri, while proposing the toast enjoined the staff to be merry and celebrate an outstanding Information Commissioner who was worth praying for.

Highlights of the ceremony, which was attended by the General Manager of Delta Printing and Publishing Company Limited, Mr. Bosah Iwobi; his Delta Broadcasting Service counterpart, Lady Evelyn Binitie; the NUJ Chairman in the state, Comrade Norbert Chiazor, and Directors in the ministry among others, were the presentation of birthday cards by the acting Permanent Secretary, Mr. Paul Osahor, and the Special Assistant to the Commissioner, Mr. Christopher Nwaoboshi, on behalf of staff of the ministry and Commissioner’s aides respectively, as well as cutting of the birthday cake by the Commissioner.