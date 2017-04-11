Mission Africa Provides Free Medical Services to Over 300 Persons

A frontline Non-Governmental Organization, Mission Africa has in her philanthropic gestures in collaboration with Ase Action Group, AAG, reached out to the Ase community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State by providing medical services to over 300 persons, ranging from treating children of various health issues to over 150 receiving eye treatment and about 178 receiving free glasses. Patients with Glaucoma and Cataract which were among the common eye problems got medical counsel.

Speaking during the outreach program, the Executive Director of Mission Africa, Mrs. Ndudi Chuku said the organization was formed in 2006 to tackle social problems in Nigeria and has spread to nine different countries in Africa; Ghana, Gambia, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Togo, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda. She further noted that, the organization has three core areas which are Education, Health Care and Poverty Alleviation. “While poverty alleviation is still at its growing stage where people are taught on how to empower themselves economically as micro loans are being given out. Mission Africa gives six years scholarship in addition to backpacks, reading materials and have over 50 students under their scheme”, she submitted.

Chuku revealed that they work in collaboration and partnership with communities who advocate for their people as Mission Africa funds the entire program, adding that in ensuring that quality education and provision of free medical treatment are given to those who cannot afford it. Mission Africa according to her, is moving from one village to another at a time to deliver on its vision and mission even as she said she was excited and fulfilled to be able to change lives. The Mission Africa team is made up of volunteers from different medical professions and other areas who attend to the needs of the beneficiaries according to their health conditions. She commended the Medical Team from that came from Lagos Nigeria led by Dr. Abiodun Ajayi Majebi of Mediservices International.

Mission Africa earlier paid courtesy visit to the King of the Community, HRM Ifeanyi-Chukwu Peter of Ase kingdom. The King expressed delight to have the management and volunteers of Mission Africa in his palace. He said this was the second time such mission was coming to his community to treat his people even as he said that, this is a timely intervention as it would go a long way in ensuring his people have good eye sight and good health. He thanked Mission Africa for their voluntary dispositions, while enjoining them not to be wary of good works.

Mr. Osugo Nzefili Collins Chairman of AAG, posited that Ase Action Group, AAG, is a group made up of elite members who are from Ase, but reside in different parts of the country, adding that they organized a union where they can contribute to helping their community in the area of development and expressed appreciation that Mission Africa has touched the lives of his people.

Some of the recipients of the medical treatment, Stanley Ikheagu, 72, Florence Ekpa, 52 and Apostle Abel, 90 who complained of general body pains, weakness and eye problems appreciated the organization for reaching out to them. They expressed happiness over some of the expensive medication given them by Mission Africa, stressing that they could not have afforded the medication save the intervention of Mission Africa.