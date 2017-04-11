Fire Breaks Out At Faan Headquarters

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, (THEWILL) – The headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos was on Tuesday engulfed by fire.

NAN reports that the fire affected some offices including the Audit, Communications and Engineering Departments.

A source at the FAAN fire service told NAN that the incident, which occurred around 7am , was caused by an electrical fault.

Although there were no casualties, files and other equipment belonging to the authority were completely destroyed.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Fatai Owoseni, and other top police officers were on ground to maintain law and order.

The incident caused heavy vehicular traffic around the airport and its environs.

As at the time of filing this report, firefighters from FAAN and the Lagos state fire service were still battling to completely put out the fire.