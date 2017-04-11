Mrs. Obiano Free Delivery Kits Excites Pregnant Women

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano in a group photograph with Women of Osumenyi in Nnewi North Local Government Area during her visit to the community recently.

The Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.)‎Ebelechukwu Obiano has created excitement amongst pregnant women in Anambra State who turn-up at her on-going tour of communities as most of them go home with a surprise package of free sterilized delivery kit otherwise known as Mama kit and pampers.

The Mama kit packs and pampers were handed out by the wife of Governor to ten expectant mothers at Ezinifite, Nnewi South Local Government Area, one of the five communities she visited on April 10,2017. Other communities where the kits were distributed to pregnant women same day include; Ebenator, Ukpor, Osumenyi, and Akwaihedi.

Speaking while handing out the kits to the lucky expectant mothers, Mrs. Obiano stated that no women should be exposed ‎to unsafe delivery due to lack of basic sterilized equipment in our rural communities. Said she:

"‎My NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE) decided to use the opportunity of this tour to reach out to pregnant women to ensure that they observe necessary antenatal visits and have the Mama kits ready and handy on their Expected Delivery Date. We are grateful to our donors GEANCO Foundation, a US based organization which made it possible for us to get this modern kit to assist us in promoting safe delivery as a means of reducing high maternal mortality rate in our state and country."

Mrs. Obiano told the women that her husband, Governor Obiano treats the welfare of women as priority and does not want to hear that any woman could not deliver safely in any part of the state and that is why he renovated and rehabilitated sixty-three Primary Healthcare centres across Anambra State. As she put it:

“I am supporting the effort of our governor in promoting the health and safe delivery of pregnant mothers by giving them these delivery kits and each pack contains all the tools for safe delivery. I want you to keep the kit inside your packed bag unopened to avoid contamination until it is handed over to the Nurse whenever you enter labour.”

One of the lucky expectant mothers at Ezinifite, Mrs. Chizoba Obiakor thanked the wife of the governor for the gift and for giving women in Anambra a sense of belonging in many positive ways. “I came here because I have heard what she is doing for widows and the less privileged and didn’t know I will be lucky too. I go for antenatal and will keep the kit ready for my delivery. My prayer is that God will reward her and her husband our working Governor. ”

Each Mama Kit pack contains sterile scalpel, OB pad, pair of non- latex gloves and 4x4’’ gauze, Sterile Bulb Syringe, Sterile Umbilical Clamps, Plastic Underpad, Receiving Blanket, Non-Woven Towels, BZK Towelette, Plastic Placenta Bag, Plastic Apron, Twist Ties,Trash Bag, and Apgar Scoring Chart.

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano handing out delivery Kit and pampers to pregnant Women during tour of Ezinifite, Nnewi North Local Government Area.