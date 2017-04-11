General News | 11 April 2017 12:45 CET
As the Building of Anambra Airport City Begins... MoU Signing in Pictures! #ObianoEffect
The Anambra Airport City project involves an airstrip with the longest runway in Nigeria, cargo capacity, aircraft maintenance facilities, aviation fuel refill station, international conference centre, etc.
Here are exclusive pictures from the MoU Signing ceremony between the Anambra State Government in association with Orient Petroleum and the Chinese Partners, Elite International and other facilitators held yesterday at the Exco Chamber, Awka.