EFCC detects another cash haul in Balogun Market

A whistleblower today led operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to intercept another cash haul in various currencies at the popular Balogun Market in Lagos.

The monies include €547,730 and £21,090 as well as N5,648,500 .

Close up photo of the seized euro

The total haul is about N250m at the prevailing exchange rate at the parallel market.

The interception followed information that about N250 million cash was being moved somewhere in the market for conversion into foreign currencies by unidentified persons.

Operatives responded timely, met the money in Bureau de Change office, but a chunk of it had been converted into Euro and Pounds sterling.

The BDC operators found in possession of the monies claimed they were acting on behalf of their boss who sent the money to them from one of the Northern states in Nigeria.

Two persons apprehended in the course of the raid are helping the Commission in its investigation.

Last week, it was also a whistleblower that led the EFCC operatives to a huge cash kept in bags at a Bureau de Change in LEGICO Plaza in Victoria Island in Lagos.

Operatives found N448.85m inside Shop 64, when it was forced open.

“There was no money found in shop 67, but in shop 64, heaps of Ghana-Must-Go bags were found on the floor of the shop.