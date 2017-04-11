2 Suicide Bombers Self-destruct In Maiduguri

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, (THEWILL) – The Borno Police Command on Monday confirmed the death of two suspected suicide bombers, 48 hours after Muslim worshippers foiled a mosque attack in Maiduguri.

Victor Isuku, the spokesman of the command, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.

“In the early hours of Monday , the bodies of two male suicide bombers were discovered behind the perimeter fence of the University of Maiduguri, outskirt of Maiduguri town, whose death are reasonably believed to have been due to prematurely detonated explosives on their bodies before they could get to their target.

“The bodies have since been evacuated by officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to a specialist hospital,” Isuku said.

NAN reports that on April 8 two suspected female suicide bombers died when one them detonated the Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) strapped to her body.

The Police Command in the state said worshippers at Juddumari mosque, Maiduguri, saw the suspects and stopped them from attacking them in the mosque during the early morning prayer.

Isuku, said the suicide bombers with IED strapped to their bodies attempted to enter the mosque after Federal High court, Maiduguri.

“They were intercepted and prevented by the worshipers and in the process, one of them detonated her IED, killing both of them and injuring five others,” Isuku said.