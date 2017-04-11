Patience Jonathan Visits Skyebank First Time Since Court Freed Her $5.8m

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, (THEWILL) – Former first Lady, Patience Jonathan, on Monday visited the Maitama branch of the Skyebank in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this may not be unconnected with her $5.9m which was recently unfrozen by a court order.

NAN gathered that she went to the bank at 10am and had a closed-door meeting with an Executive Director of the bank.

She finally left the bank at 4:05 pm but declined to speak to newsmen who sought to know why she was there.

A source, however, said she had earlier visited the bank on Friday but did not disclose her mission.

One of her aides, who declined to disclose his name, told newsmen that “everything was okay”.

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday, vacated its order which in 2016 froze the Skye Bank account of the ex-first lady.

The account had a balance of $5.9m at the period.

The Judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, set aside the 'No-Debit Order' which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, earlier placed on the account on allegations that the money found in it was a proceed of crime.