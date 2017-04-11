Registration Exercise For New Members Only – Apc Clarifies

BEVERLY HILLS, April 10, (THEWILL) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that its ongoing membership registration exercise is for new members who wish to join the party.

According to a statement by the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, all existing and registered members of the party are exempted from the exercise as the party seeks to increase its number of registered members.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to assure members and teeming supporters of our great Party that the Party's ongoing membership registration exercise is aimed at new members only,” the statement read.

“The ongoing nationwide membership registration is neither a fresh registration exercise nor a re-registration exercise for old members. All existing registered members are therefore excluded from the fresh exercise.

“The clarification comes in reaction to uncertainties raised by some of our esteemed members on the exercise.

“We urge our teeming supporters to take advantage of the ongoing nationwide membership drive and register as a member of our great Party.

“Join us to build a new Nigeria Nation.”