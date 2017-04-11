Makarfi Defends Pdp Governors, Blasts Sheriff

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, (THEWILL) – The Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has spoken in defence of the governors elected on the platform of the party saying they are not thieves.

Makarfi was responding to a statement by the party's National Chairman, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, where the he stated that the party would not accept “stolen money” from the governors to run the party .

However, in a statement on Monday by the spokesman of the Caretaker Committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the Makarfi faction accused Ojougboh of being an impostor, saying he was illegally parading himself as Deputy National Chairman.

“For the umpteenth time, we want to reiterate that Mr. Ojugboh, the former National Vice Chairman of PDP has no locus to speak in the capacity of Deputy National Chairman of the PDP.

“He is an interloper and an impostor; and as such, any action or statement made by Cairo Ojugboh and other self-appointed members of the Sheriff renegade group is illegal, null and void and should be disregarded by all loyal supporters and members of the PDP.

“Let these irritants take note that Governors Fayose and Wike, and indeed all governors elected on the platform of our great party, the PDP are men of integrity. Our governors are responsible and trusted party men that are working tirelessly in their various states to deliver the needed dividends of democracy.

“The people of Rivers State and Ekiti State can testify to the wonderful achievements of our governors in their states and other states governed by the PDP.

“We wish to further state without any ambiguity that these actions are illegal, null and void. Faithful party men and women in the South East and any other zones in Nigeria should disregard such meetings or gathering.

“The National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi has appealed the judgment of the February 17, 2017, at the Supreme Court and in the eyes of the law, until the appeal is set aside by the Supreme Court, the National Caretaker Committee remains in charge of the affairs of the PDP.

“So, Senator Sheriff and his co-travellers have no power to call for any meeting of party members or supervise the affairs of the PDP forthwith. We therefore want to further call on Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We further call on all security agencies and other agencies of government to stop according him or members of his illegal team any support or assistance.

“Finally, we urge all our members and teeming supporters nationwide to stop attending any meeting organised by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff or any member of his team.

“They are illegal and have no place to function as such. Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee remains the only authentic National Exco of the PDP in line with the decision of the May 21st and August 17, 2016 National Conventions of our great party,” the statement declared.