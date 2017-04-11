Wike Has 221 Policemen Guarding Him – Police, Denies Attempt On Wike’s Life

BEVERLY HILLS, April 10, (THEWILL) – The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has denied that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, ordered the killing of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

THEWILL recalls that Wike, in an interview, claimed that the IGP had ordered the state's Commissioner of Police to kill him adding that attempts have been made on his life.

However, responding to Wike, the police, in a statement by Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), described the report as 'false' and 'misleading' adding that Wike's claim was unbecoming of a governor.

Moshood revealed that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure security of lives, including that of the governor noting that 221 police personnel were recently deployed in Rivers to watch over the governor.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to categorically state that there is no iota of truth in all the allegations and false assertions in the interview granted by the Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Mr. Nyesom Wike as regards his accusations against the IGP and the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement read.

“To clear doubts from the minds of good people of Rivers State and other well-meaning Nigerians that must have read the story and set the record straight, the Force is under obligation to inform the Public on the facts of the matter.

“There was no time either recently or in the past that the IGP gave an order or assignment to the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State or any police officer anywhere in the country to kill His Excellency, Mr. Nyesom Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State or directed the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State to cage the governor as alleged.

“The NPF sees this statement as 'ungubernatorial', 'unexecutive'”, malicious and capable of misleading and causing disaffection between the Nigeria Police Force and the good people of Rivers State whom the governor swore to lead and serve democratically without prejudice and in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“It is incumbent on the Nigeria Police Force to educate the general public and draw the attention of the governor of Rivers State to the facts and figures available for press and members of the public to verify, that there are 221 police personnel attached currently to His Excellency, Mr. Nyesom Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State for his personal and office protection.

“The breakdown is as follows, one ADC (SPO), one CSO (SPO), one Unit Commander (Special Protection Unit) SPO, one Unit Commander (Counter Terrorism Unit) SPO, one Escort Commander (SPO), one Camp Commander (SPO), one Admin officer (SPO) to administer the police personnel, 54 Inspectors of Police, 136 police sergeants and 24 police corporals.

“Obviously, the total number of 221 police personnel attached to the His Excellency, Mr. Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State is more than the strength of some Police Area Commands formation in some states of Nigeria.

“This is done to ensure optimum safety and protection of the executive governor of Rivers State. It is also factual to state that His Excellency, Mr. Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State has not at any time reported or brought to the notice of the IGP any security breach or lapses from these police personnel attached to him till date.

“We urge the governor to consider national security and shun personal grudges against the IG.”