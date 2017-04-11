Genocide: Un Calls For Shared Responsibility

BEVERLY HILLS, April 10, (THEWILL) – The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has stated that preventing genocide and other monstrous crimes is a shared responsibility of all and a core duty of the United Nations.

Speaking in a video message, watched by 300 students and parents who had gathered in Abuja to mark the International Day of Reflection on the Genocide in Rwanda, Guterres urged everyone to learn the lessons of Rwanda and work together to build a future of dignity, tolerance and human rights for all.

“The only way to truly honour the memory of those who were killed in Rwanda is to ensure that such events never occur again,” he said.

“The world must always be alert to the warning signs of genocide, and act quickly and early against the threat.

“History is filled with tragic chapters of hatred, inaction and indifference – a cycle that has led to violence, incarceration and death camps.

The National Information Officer of the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Lagos, Oluseyi Soremekun, explained that observing the International Day of Reflection on the Genocide in Rwanda is meant to educate people on the lessons of the genocide in Rwanda in order to help prevent similar acts happening anywhere in the future.

He enjoined the students and other participants to see all tribes and religions as equal and complimentary of one another with none inferior to the other.

“Tribes and tongues may differ, but you must stand together in peace and unity,” he declared.

The programme featured film screening, reading of survivors' testimonies and a drama sketch performed by students of Start-Rite School, Abuja – organisers of the programme in conjunction with UNIC and the Rwanda High Commission.