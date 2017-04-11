Adeboye ‘curses’ Those Destroying The Naira

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, (THEWILL) – The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has declared that those responsible for the loss in value of the Naira will not live to enjoy their illicit gains.

THEWILL recalls that the Naira has dramatically nose-dived in value in recent months, exchanging at over N500 to the US dollar before it began to appreciate lately due to the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Speaking as he delivered the sermon at a special Sunday service organised by RCCG Region 11 aka Ikoyi/Victoria Island family at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos, Adeboye, fondly called 'Daddy G.O' added that it was a revelation he received from God which he was sharing for the first time.

“Those who are deliberately destroying the Naira will make the money but will not spend it.

“On my way here this morning, while I was on the long bridge, God told me to change your name to Blessed Family”, he said as he changed the appellation of the region.

Explaining the theme of the programme, which is “Enlarge,” Daddy G.O stated that it connotes the presence of the enlarger as well as the one to be enlarged.

“God is not interested in addition but in multiplication,” he said, adding that “God has pleasure in the prosperity of His people.”

In attendance were Adeboye's wife, Pastor (Mrs). Folu Adeboye; the Regional Pastor, Charles Kpandei; Chief of Defence Staff, Maj Gen Abayomi Olonishakin, provincial pastors; Elders, among others.