Poem | 11 April 2017 08:37 CET
Call The Elephants To Order
The trees are groaning
The forests have fainted
The grasses are bleeding
Call wild elephants to order
The stars are sighing
The moon is mourning
The sun rays are sinking
Call thunderstorms to order
Cold murder multiplies
Breeding bloody bombers
Hollow graves are laughing
Call gang of murderers to order
The wharf is weeping
The waves are worrisome
The cargoes cough off course
Call the offshore beams to order
The trucks are talking
The mountains murmur
The rocks roar at revellers
Call the quick earthquake to order