The trees are groaning

The forests have fainted

The grasses are bleeding

Call wild elephants to order

The stars are sighing

The moon is mourning

The sun rays are sinking

Call thunderstorms to order

Cold murder multiplies

Breeding bloody bombers

Hollow graves are laughing

Call gang of murderers to order

The wharf is weeping

The waves are worrisome

The cargoes cough off course

Call the offshore beams to order

The trucks are talking

The mountains murmur

The rocks roar at revellers

Call the quick earthquake to order