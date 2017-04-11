If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Poem | 11 April 2017 08:37 CET

The Wildest Bears

Source: Mr. Adeola Ikuomola

The spears
From the rears
The wildest bears
In the forest of fears
After all these bleak years
Are blindly burdened by tears
Speeding and bleeding in pairs
Like the old gowns our race wears


Vote for honesty and layalty for you will never find dissapointment in life.
By: Zakiyu Iddris Tandun

