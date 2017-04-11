Our Bloody Hands

In our faithfulness

We breed weird vampires

In our righteousness

We are foxes in dark boxes

In our pure perfection

We have killed and crucified

In our divine service

We have maimed and raped

For our eternal reward

We beheaded mother and child

Webbed in our piety

We boiled, burnt and buried alive

We pray to the divine

In the pool of the innocent blood

We all have missed it

The tender heart for brotherly love

Search the Scriptures

Satan steals, kills and destroys

Obey the Scriptures

Christ offers us eternal life in love