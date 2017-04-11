Poem | 11 April 2017 08:37 CET
Our Bloody Hands
In our faithfulness
We breed weird vampires
In our righteousness
We are foxes in dark boxes
In our pure perfection
We have killed and crucified
In our divine service
We have maimed and raped
For our eternal reward
We beheaded mother and child
Webbed in our piety
We boiled, burnt and buried alive
We pray to the divine
In the pool of the innocent blood
We all have missed it
The tender heart for brotherly love
Search the Scriptures
Satan steals, kills and destroys
Obey the Scriptures
Christ offers us eternal life in love