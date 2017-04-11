Aregbesola forwards names of LGs, LCDA caretaker nominees to Osun Assembly

Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola forwarded the names of Executive Secretaries and members nominated as caretaker committees for 30 Local Government Areas and 31 Local Council Development Areas in the state to the Osun State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation by the legislature.

In a letter by Governor which was dated April 6 and read by the Speaker of the House, Mr Najeem Salaam at the plenary in Osogbo yesterday, Aregbesola sought the confirmation of the names of the nominees to run the governance at the third tier in the state.

According to the letter, "Pursuant to section 2, (a) and (b) of the State of Osun Local Government Administration (Amendment No.6), Law 2016, I have the honour to forward for consideration and confirmation by the House of Assembly the list of nominees of Executives Secretaries and members of the Local Government Caretaker Committees to run the affairs of the Local Government Council, Local Council Development Areas, Area Councils and Administrative offices respectively.

The Speaker read the names to all the legislators at the floor of the House and announced that the appointment of nominees into six LGAs and LCDAs were still pending due to some unresolved issues.

The speaker mentioned the names of the affected council areas to include Ife South and Ede North LGA, Irewole, Egbedore South, Iwo LCDAs and Ede north area office.

He also directed the nominees to submit 30 copies of their curriculum vitae to the clerk of the house between April 10 and 12.

Salaam debunked the insinuation that the legislators rejected the list of the nominees submitted by the governor as he explained that the lawmakers would continue to do their best for the state.