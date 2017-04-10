Imo Air operated By Dana Air Introduces ‘Miles Splash’ Promo For Easter

Lagos 8/4/17 Imo Air operated by Dana Air has announced that its guests travelling in and out of Imo state during the Easter celebrations will get bumper miles, when they book their tickets ahead this Easter.

The Media and Communications Manager of Imo Air, Kingsley Ezenwa while speaking to newsmen in Owerri said, ‘Easter is a period of sacrifice and as part of efforts towards appreciating our frequent flyers and loyal guests since we commenced operations on 24th of January, this year; we have decided to surprise them with the ‘Miles splash promo,’ which will see most of them earning free tickets and upgrades to the Silver and Gold membership tier of our frequent flyer program.’’

On the preparedness of the airline for the Easter season he said, ‘we are fully prepared to offer the best of service as always to our guests, most of whom will be travelling to the East to visit family and friends. And as a domestic airline strictly committed to connecting business and leisure travelers to Imo state and beyond, we have introduced pocket –friendly fares and the Miles splash promo to further encourage family bonding this Easter.''

Commenting further, Kingsley advised guests to take advantage of the airlines' low fares and multiple payment platforms for their booking and reservations, while assuring them that the airline will be unveiling more customer-friendly initiatives and partnerships in no distant time.

Imo Air operated by Dana Air is a progressive airline partnership between the Imo state Government and Dana Air, one of Nigeria’s leading airlines, to increase commercial activities, provide employment opportunities and boost tourism drive in Imo state and the South East at large