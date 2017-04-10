Sahara Group head Tonye Cole reveals how going bankrupt made him a better entrepreneur on Forbes Africa TV My Worst Day with Peace Hyde

The penultimate episode of the first season of the Forbes Africa hit TV show My Worst Day with Peace Hyde profiles the story of one of the largest indigenous oil companies in Nigeria, Sahara Group.

In the hot seat, is co-founder and group Executive Director Tonye Cole who gives a harrowing account of bankruptcy and unprecedented challenges against a backdrop of military run Nigeria?

Check out the full episode below:

