Cisco Recognizes Its ‘Partners For Success’ Across 14 Categories

Dubai, UAE – April 10, 2017: Cisco presented awards to its top performing Tier-2 channel partners from the UAE, Oman, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Yemen which form part of the Cisco Middle East’s – East region. These awards were in recognition for their outstanding performance in 2016 across 14 categories and were presented at a gala awards ceremony held at Fairmont Hotel Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. The event was attended by more than 100 delegates from the Cisco 2-Tier channel partner community.

"Our theme for the partner event was focused around digital transformation, which we believe presents a high value opportunity for our 2-Tier channel partners now, and in the years ahead. Cisco channel partners can leverage our leading technology solutions from an expansive portfolio to build their role as trusted advisors for enterprises looking at transforming themselves to be able to truly embrace and benefit from digitization,” explained Shukri Eid, Managing Director – East Region, Cisco Middle East, during the event.

“At Cisco, we believe that great relationships produce great results and this is why we are committed to supporting our partners as they form an integral part of our strategy and growth. We take great pride in celebrating the channel partners who continuously innovate and outperform their peers in meeting their business and sales goals, as well as meeting Cisco's performance targets,” he added.

The top performing Cisco Tier-2 Channel Partners for 2016 are:

UAE Partner of the Year: Intertec Systems Oman Partner of the Year: National Telephone Services Company Pakistan Partner of the Year: Commtel Vertical Partner of the Year: EMW Emerging Partner of the Year: ISYX Technologies Services Partner of the Year: Bios ME Public Sector Partner of the Year: DarkMatter Enterprise Partner of the Year: Smartworld Commercial Partner of the Year: Intertec Systems Small Business Partner of the Year: New Trend Computer Networks Data Centre Partner of the Year: DarkMatter Security Partner of the Year: Help AG Collaboration Partner of the Year: Genome Technology Consultants Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year: Omnix International

"Channel partners in the region are being increasingly challenged to not just meet technology milestones but also to deliver to deliver on business outcomes for their key enterprise customers as they jointly transform themselves for the realities of tomorrow. Cisco's annual partner awards is a consolidation of the top 2-Tier partners who are able to meet both the challenges of reskilling themselves in a short window of opportunity and delivering solutions successfully for their key customers,” commented Frida Kleimert, Channel Lead – East Region, Cisco Middle East, in her address to 2-Tier partners during the event.

“We believe that in the digital era, partners will need to specialize to stay ahead and differentiate themselves. It is going to come down to how they identify in their marketplace, through unique vertical and technology skills, and the specific value that they can bring to customers. We understand that our partner’s success is critical to our success and that is why we at Cisco invest heavily in the programs and services that support them," she continued.

One of the highlights at the 2-Tier Partner Event was the keynote delivered by Mukta Arora, Group CIO at Aster Healthcare, who spoke on ‘Digital Transformation and the Opportunity Ahead’ and what - from a CIO’s perspective - is required by the partners to adopt this journey. In addition, the event included demonstrations by both Cisco and Cisco distributors across platforms which included:

Comstor demonstrated Cisco end-to-end Security Solutions using dCloud demos

using dCloud demos Logicom demonstrated Cisco Collaboration Solutions

Imagicle, an Ecosystem partner, demonstrated Imagicle’s integration with Cisco Collaboration

Aptec Ingram demonstrated Cisco Wireless and Connected Mobile Experiences (CMX) Solutions

Solutions At the Cisco booth, a demonstration of Cisco Hyperflex Solutions and an opportunity to ‘Ask the Expert.’

Supported by key sponsors Aptec, Logicom and Comstor, the Cisco East Region 2-Tier Partner Event 2017 brought together key channel partners from around the region to celebrate their go to market success and chart out future digital and smart solution strategies. Through this summit, partners were updated on the latest transformational technologies and received a detailed road map of Cisco’s digital and smart solution strategy for accelerating profitable growth. The event underscored the power of working together in the Partner Ecosystem, and provided an opportunity for the partners to engage with Cisco executives and network with their peers.