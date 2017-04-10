Isime Esene, Managing Editor Of Y!/Ynaija.Com Speaks At The London School Of Economics Africa Summit

Managing Editor of Y! /YNaija.com, Isime Esene was a speaker at the LSE Africa Summit which held at the London School of Economics and Political Science from March 31 to April 1, 2017.

Themed 'Built for Africa: African solutions to African issues', the summit is a platform to engage and explore cutting-edge research and business trends across Africa's rapidly changing socio-economic environment.

Esene who spoke on the topic, ‘Law and Development: Citizen-Led Accountability’ cited social media as a tool to mobilize people, provoke thought, and establish cultural and socio-political movements.

Chaired by lawyer and open governance activist, Lolan Sagoe-Moses, the discussion panel include research specialist for the International Budget Partnership (IBP), Andile Cele; assistant professor at Keele University and former Lord Kelvin/Adam Smith Scholar at the University of Glasgow, Awol Allo; and director of Lawyers for Justice in Libya, Elham Saudi.

A research paper was also presented on ‘Local Media Monitoring of Mozambique’ by Joseph Hanlon, a visiting Senior Fellow at the Department of International Development of the London School of Economics and visiting Senior Research Fellow at the Open University, Milton Keynes, England.

Powered by Red Media Africa as official media partners, the Summit is organized to highlight African solutions to pressing issues facing the continent.