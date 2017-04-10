If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs dumps PDP, joins APC

By APC Rivers

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State Chapter hereby confirms that Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs formally declared and registered as a member of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ward 4, Akuku Toru LGA, Rivers State today, Sunday April 9.

Speaking immediately after his registration, Chief Lulu-Briggs pledged to work for the growth and development of the APC.

“I pray I am able to contribute immensely to the growth of the Party in my Ward, LGA and State, and those efforts translate positively nationally,” Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs pledged.

Chris Finebone
State Publicity Secretary
Sun, 9/4/2017


