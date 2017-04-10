Saraki Celebrates Dangote at 60

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has felicitated with the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki described Dangote as a business guru, philanthropist, role model, and Africa’s biggest industrialist.

“Alhaji, you are Nigeria's flagbearer across Africa as you make success of different industries across the continent and we are proud of you,” the Senate President said, “It is our prayer that Almighty Allah (swt) will continue to endow you with more wisdom, great energy, good health and immeasurable grace to serve humanity for many more years.

“Happy Birthday and Many Happy Returns.”

Signed

​:​

Yusuph Olaniyonu

Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the Senate President