If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Press Release | 10 April 2017 17:56 CET

Saraki Celebrates Dangote at 60

Source: Olu W. Onemola

Click for Full Image Size

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has felicitated with the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki described Dangote as a business guru, philanthropist, role model, and Africa’s biggest industrialist.

“Alhaji, you are Nigeria's flagbearer across Africa as you make success of different industries across the continent and we are proud of you,” the Senate President said, “It is our prayer that Almighty Allah (swt) will continue to endow you with more wisdom, great energy, good health and immeasurable grace to serve humanity for many more years.

“Happy Birthday and Many Happy Returns.”

Signed
​:​
Yusuph Olaniyonu
Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the Senate President


Few people pay much attention to outfit and style instead of human quality and intellects.
By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists