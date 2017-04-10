Edo, Abia Governors say Pinnick new position a plus for Nigeria 

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo and his Abia state counterpart, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu on Sunday said that the elevation of the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick into the Confederation of African Football (CAF) was a great achievement for Nigeria as a football nation.

Obaseki and Ikpeazu stated this to newsmen on separate interviews after attending a thanksgiving mass at First Baptist Church in Warri, Delta to celebrate Pinnick's election as CAF executive.

The Edo Governor, commended Pinnick for his new appointment, noting that as a fellow Bendelite, it was necessary to support him and also explore the new potentials that his membership in CAF portray.

He said Edo government would take full advantage of Nigeria' representation at CAF to develop football in the state.

On his part, the Abia governor, said Pinnick' election to CAF was a milestone achievement for the country.

He said, Nigeria is a sport loving country; soccer is a unifying factor in Nigeria so Pinnick is occupying a good position there that can unify Nigeria and take us to a greater height in terms of soccer in the world.

He added that going by the pedigree of Pinnick's milestone in NFF, he would play a critical role to place Nigeria in the front burner in terms of football.