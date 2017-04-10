Numa launches Artificially Intelligent Healthcare App, AskNuma

Numa Health, a health technology company is delighted to announce the launch of AskNuma , a mobile phone based, personal health assistant that gives patients high quality health information and provides a platform for healthcare vendors.

The innovative mobile health platform has revolutionised the mode of healthcare service delivery in the country with an artificial intelligent healthcare platform hosting a wide database of health information which users can interact with in real-time.

Through the platform , users will be able to access a wide variety of healthcare information on various topics and symptoms. AskNuma which is positioned as a mobile driven Primary Healthcare Centre offer users a smart means of getting quality information about their health through an interactive system.

The artificially intelligent personal healthcare assistant provides users with diagnosis based on the results of their interactions with the platform and goes further to connect them with health facilities close to them based on the diagnosis ascertained.

To access the AskNuma platform, users can visit www.asknuma.com from their mobile phones where they can interact with the artificially intelligent personal health assistant.

Commenting at the launch of the product, Co-founder, Dr. Obisanya reiterated the lack of information and poor supporting healthcare infrastructure which leads to poor health for a vast majority of patients.

“In maternal health, over 2,300 children under five and 145 women of childbearing age die daily in Nigeria and according to UN figures, Nigeria contributes to over 10% of the maternal mortality figures globally. These figures highlight the wider issues and challenges in the Nigerian healthcare system and exist due to fragmentation in the healthcare system, a lack of information regarding healthcare options and a lack of basic medical records.”

Co-founder, Anthony Ajose further added, “ Numa directly addresses these gaps in healthcare provision by leveraging existing healthcare resources with novel technology, increasing access to healthcare for patients and caregivers. Our personal automated health assistant is accessible via AskNuma.com , patients can manage minor conditions while securely and confidentially connecting to verified healthcare professionals and services when needed for further treatment locally.”

The Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seun Omobo commended the Numa team for their innovative solution which will help advance the healthcare sector. “Nigeria is at a stage where everyone is now aware that technology will significantly advance healthcare and we encourage companies like this to come up with innovative solutions to promote health. Electronic health records of patients and telehealth medicine are very important as they give people in rural and remote areas have access to health. We will continue to encourage organisations like AskNuma to help close the gap in the healthcare sector.

AskNuma is founded by two former business school students and healthcare professionals with vast experience implementing next generation health technology solutions across Western and African health systems. Dr Tobi Obisanya has experience in the National Health Service (UK) as a physician, a Clinician Chief Information Officer and in health quality improvement. He has led a number of health technology ventures and studied at Imperial College Medical School and the Imperial College Business School.

Co-founder, Mr Anthony Ajose, has extensive experience in public health, health economics and in the pharmaceutical industry. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant with Deloitte (Health Tech and Healthcare transformation), across all levels of the NHS, World Health Organisation and healthcare delivery & consulting in Nigeria. He studied at Cambridge University, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and UCL London.

Numa is Africa’s digital healthcare market place, connecting patients to healthcare and healthcare vendors providing ancillary healthcare products and services.