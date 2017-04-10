Women Of Rubies Partners Yaba LCDA To Sensitise Grassroots Women

The third edition of the Women of Rubies sensitization tagged “Sensitizing Grassroots women on domestic abuse and lifestyle issues “ was held on Friday 7th of April in partnership with the Yaba Lcda at the Oluremi Tinubu Hall within the council.

Women came out enmasse from different spheres of the community to be part of the workshop. The women were not only sensitized on the need to be empowered but also encouraged to “Do Something” by Chinyere Anokwuru of Self-worth Organisation, the host and Sole Administrator of the Local Government ; Hon. Bayo Adefuye encouraged them to attend more of such programmes to be enlightened and have a voice in the society, while Nollywood Actress Doris Simeon encouraged them to speak up when they are being abused, she also made them realise Help is near an shared some helpline numbers of different Helpcentres with them, The founder of Morna International Foundation ; Bukola Ogunyeye also buttressed on the issue of Domestic abuse , while sharing stories of women who have died in abusive relationships because they refused to speak up, Sandra Orgah from Access Bank W Community spoke on “Why women should save” the women were educated on financial independence .

Four women were given empowerment opportunity by Chinyere Anokwuru to learn Tailoring, Catering and Computer at the Selfworth Organisation skills acquisition centre for free.

According to the Founder of Rubies Ink Initiative for Women and Children and Editor-In-Chief of Women of Rubies ; Esther Ijewere; the workshop once again was an impactful learning experience for the women in Yaba Lca and we thank the Sole Administrator for hosting and collaborating with us to add value to the lives of women in his Local council.

The next edition will be held at the Igando-Ikotun Lcda on the 13th of April, while Kosofe Lcda and Ikeja Lga is slated for 19thand 24th respectively.

The workshop is supported by Access Woman, Power Oil, Bellanaija, Wfm917, Guardian Newspaper, Nta and Goldmyne Tv and powered by Rubies Ink Initiative for Women and Children.