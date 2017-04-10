Rt. Hon. Amaechi and party youths meeting went well

In view of telephone calls by members of the media inquiring about the meeting between the leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and select youths of APC from across the 23 LGAs of the State took place as scheduled and issues outlined for discussion exhaustively dealt with.

The APC stated this in a press release made available to journalists by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Finebone.

It reads: “The APC uses this medium to assure our media partners and the general public that the meeting was a closed strategic one and not meant for media coverage.

“We reassure our media friends and the public that any speculation that there was rancour and unruly behaviour by the youths is unfounded and totally untrue. Even more ludicrous is the rumour that any group engaged in booing while the meeting lasted. That is a lie taken from the pit of hell.

“The APC re-iterates that no such thing took place. May be it happened in the infantile imagination of naysayers and discredited propagandists of PDP. The meeting between the Hon. Minister of Transportation and the youths of APC went well and there was no basis for any unruly argument or discord between the Minister who was the convener of the meeting and the youths.”