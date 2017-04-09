GOVERNOR OKOROCHA CONDOLES SHAGAYA, TALLEN OVER LOSS OF LOVED ONES

Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has condoled Senator John Shagaya over the unfortunate passing of his wife, Dame (Mrs.) Pauline Shagaya who was aged 71.

Governor Okorocha who registered his condolences to the Jos born General at his country home yesterday through his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere described late Dame Shagaya as a great woman who stood by her husband all through, ensuring the family was bonded together in love and care even while General Shagaya took on challenging patriotic services to the father land.

Prince Madumere described the relationship between Okorocha and Shagaya as that of father and son.

He admonished the Shagaya family to take solace in The Lord since late Dame Shagaya led a good Christian life and surely will be resting in the bosom of The Lord.

In the same vein, Prince Madumere also attended the funeral service of late Miskom John Tallen, the hubby of the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Her Excellency, Mrs. Pauline Tallen.

Delivering his condolence message as requested by newsmen, he said; " I have come to represent my leader, the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who has mandated me to be here in his stead. You all know that he has a background here as a boy. Jos provided him the spring board to reach the height he is now. So by all postulations, Jos is a home and he has built such a goodwill in Jos to the extent he is part and parcel of Jos and Plateau State in general. I have come, on his behalf to commiserate with an "Amazon"who has distinguished herself in deeds and character, Dame Pauline Tallen, over the painful passing of her husband who was until his death her best friend, mentor and a great husband. You just heard her say say that while addressing you (newsmen).

Pauline Tallen as a Christian has shown fate, love and strength of character to the extent that she rejected a non career Ambassadorial appointment from the Presidency just to ensure she gave her husband all the care and support to recover from his ill health. This was applauded by all well meaning Nigerians. As Miskom Tallen journeys to the great beyond, we pray God to accept his soul while praying Him to grant Pauline the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We shall continue to pray for God's abundant grace upon the family."

Both Senator Shagaya and Dame Tallen thanked Governor Okorocha for identifying with them at their period of mourning even as they sent words of gratitude to Governor Okorocha to his unchanging humane nature.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media